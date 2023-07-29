Swimming worlds:

FUKUOKA (Japan), July 28

China’s Qin Haiyang shattered the world record in the men’s 200 metres breaststroke event at the World Aquatics Championships today, charging to the gold medal in a time of two minutes, 05.48 seconds to complete a sweep over three distances.

Qin made a blistering start in the final and did not step off the gas pedal to break the previous mark of 2:05.95 set by reigning Olympics champion Zac Stubblety-Cook during the 2022 Australian championships in Adelaide.

Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan won gold in the 100m freestyle. Reuters

The Zhuzhou-born 24-year-old was 0.92 seconds faster than silver medallist Stubblety-Cook on the night, with Matt Fallon of the United States taking bronze finishing more than two seconds behind the champion.

Victory was Qin’s third at the Worlds this year, following his triumphs in the 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke, and makes him one to watch ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics. Asked about his feat of shaving nearly half a second off Stubblety-Cook’s mark, Qin said: “It’s not my dream. I dream of the 100m world record.”

Earlier, Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan stormed to victory in the women’s 100m freestyle, capturing gold in 52.16 seconds to defend her title. — Reuters

