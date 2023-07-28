Swimming worlds: Chalmers shifts gears at right time, wins gold

FUKUOKA (Japan), July 27

Australia’s Kyle Chalmers set a blistering pace towards the end to win gold in the blue riband men’s 100 metres freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships while Frenchman Leon Marchand and Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh also excelled today.

Chalmers won in 47.15 seconds and Jack Alexy of the United States surprised a stacked field to take silver, 0.16 seconds behind the winner. Frenchman Maxime Grousset grabbed bronze ahead of China’s Pan Zhanle.

The heavily tattooed Chalmers appeared well off the pace and was seventh out of eight swimmers at the turn, but the 25-year-old recovered to reel off his rivals and secure the victory in superb style.

Frenchman Marchand captured his third individual title at the championships after his world record showing in the 400m individual medley and 200m butterfly gold, as the 21-year-old dominated the field to defend his 200m medley crown in 1:54.82 for the third-fastest time in history.

McIntosh earlier cruised to the women’s 200m butterfly title, capturing gold in a time of 2:04.06 ahead of Australian Elizabeth Dekkers. — Reuters

#Australia #Canada #Japan