Swiss open: Sindhu, Srikanth enter quarterfinals

PTI

Basel, March 24

Four Indian shuttlers, including double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu and World Championships silver winner Kidambi Srikanth, progressed to the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open badminton tournament here today.

Sindhu, a former world champion, eased into the last-8 with a 21-19 21-14 win over Neslihan Yigit of Turkey. Srikanth staved off a spirited challenge from France’s Christo Popov, ranked 60th, with a fighting 13-21 25-23 21-11 win in the Super 300 tournament.

Former top-10 player HS Prannoy also fought past Finland’s Kalle Kolionen 19-21 21-13 21-9 to find a place in the quarters as did former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap after top seed and Olympics champion Viktor Axelsen gave a walkover.

Third seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 19-21 20-22 to Indonesia’s Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan in the men’s doubles.

In the women’s singles, Ashmita Chaliha put up a tough fight before going down 18-21 20-22 to eighth seeded Scot Kirsty Gilmour in the second round. —