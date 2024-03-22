Swiss open: Treesa-Gayatri enter last-8

Basel, March 21
The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open with a straight-game win over compatriots Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra here today.
The eighth-seeded pair hardly broke a sweat as they brushed aside Priya and Shruti 21-10 21-12 in 36 minutes. The world No. 26 pair, which is 14th in the Olympics qualification rankings, will face Australia’s Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu now.
World No. 20 Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, who are 12th in the Paris race, lost 17-21 16-21 to Japan’s world No. 30 Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato.
