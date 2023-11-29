Syed Modi Badminton: Rohan Kapoor and Ashwini Ponnappa enter second round

PTI

Lucknow, November 28

The seasoned Ashwini Ponnappa and her partner Rohan Kapoor entered the second round in the mixed doubles on the opening day of the Syed Modi India International badminton event here today.

The duo overcame the challenge from Malaysia’s Peng Soon Chan and Yee See Cheah in straight games, winning 21-12 21-18.

Also, the B Sumeeth Kumar Reddy-Sikki Reddy pair tasted success, beating Taiwan’s Hsuan-Yi Wu and Chu Yun 21-14 21-14 to enter the second round.

Meanwhile, Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan lost to Taiwan’s Chien-Wei Chiang and Meng Chen Wu in the qualifiers.

In the men’s singles category, Chirag Sen prevailed a tough challenge from Ravi to enter the main round, winning 21-7 12-21 21-17 in a closely contested game. Sen also teamed up successfully with Dhruv Rawat against Vimalraj Annadurai and Navin Prasanth Eswaramoorthy to enter the second round of the men’s doubles after winning 22-24 21-13 21-17.

