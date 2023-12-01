Syed Modi international : Hopes hinge on Priyanshu and Treesa-Gayatri

PTI

Lucknow, November 30

Priyanshu Rajawat was the lone Indian shuttler to qualify for the quarterfinals in the men’s singles, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made the cut in the women’s doubles at the Syed Modi International Super 300 here today.

Priyanshu emerged victories after compatriot Sathish Kumar Karunakaran retired while lagging 18-21 6-11 in a second-round match. The world No. 31 Indian will now face Indonesian qualifier Alwi Farhan.

Fourth-seeded Treesa and Gayatri defeated compatriots Dhanyaa Nandakumar and Ridhi Kaur Toor 21-9 21-5.

As many as 10 Indians had participated in the men’s singles. While HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen had withdrawn at the last minute, the rest of the shuttlers, apart from Priyanshu, cut a sorry figure after failing to cross the second round. World No. 40 Kiran George fought hard before losing 16-21 21-18 20-22 to world No. 36 Chia Hao Lee of Taiwan.

