Syed Modi international: Srikanth’s free fall goes on, loses in Rd 1

PTI

Lucknow, November 29

India’s Kidambi Srikanth bowed out with a straight-game loss in the opening round but youngster Unnati Hooda shocked compatriot Aakarshi Kashyap to make it to the second round of the Syed Modi International here today.

Former world No. 1 Srikanth lost 21-23 8-21 to South Korea’s Chia Hao Lee, continuing his dismal run in the international circuit this season.

The 16-year-old Unnati, who is touted as one of the finest talents in the women’s singles, rallied her way to a stunning 15-21 21-19 21-18 win over Kashyap in a 77-minute Round-of-32 clash of the Super 300 tournament.

She will next face former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, who prevailed 18-21 21-17 21-10 over Malvika Bansod.

Ashmita Chaliha also progressed. While Anupama defeated Amalie Schulz of Denmark 14-21 21-15 21-9, Ashmita Chaliha dispatched Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 21-15 21-15.

