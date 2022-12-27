T20 showstopper Surya wants to feast on longer formats

PTI

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav has taken cricket’s shortest format by storm. Now, the T20 superstar has trained his eyes on being successful in the longer formats, especially with the ODI World Cup coming up next year. However, the 32-year-old does not want to lose the essence of his batting.

“I don’t like to think too much when I am playing any format,” Yadav said. “Because I enjoy this game, whenever I go in to bat, I put up a show. What I always dream and visualise is that whenever I go in, I want to be the game-changer. I have always loved batting whether it is T20Is, ODIs or Ranji Trophy. If I can do what my team wants me to do in 40-50 balls, why should I bat for 100 balls?” he added.

With the four-match Test series against Australia coming up in February-March, Yadav said he is ready if the Indian team management needs him. “I started playing age-group cricket in red ball. There are a lot of tricky situations that you encounter across five days and you want to embrace that challenge. Yes, I am ready if they need me,” he said.