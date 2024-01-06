T20 World Cup 2024: India to face Pakistan on June 9 in New York

New Delhi
The riveting cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan will reach planet’s biggest show city New York on June 9 when the arch-rivals face each other in a Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The schedule for the showpiece was revealed today and India are clubbed with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA in Group A for the league stage games.
UWW awaits IOA confirmation ratifying WFI elections
United World Wrestling chief Nenad Lalovic wants all stake-holders, including the WFI and IOA, to co-operate so that the Indian grapplers are not inconvenienced by uncertainty prevailing in the sport. Lalovic, in his letter to the IOA ad hoc panel in-charge of wrestling, said UWW is willing to give recognition to the WFI if the IOA gives a “formal confirmation”.
Pretoria
Pistorius released on parole 11 years after murder
South African former Paralympics star Oscar Pistorius was released on parole today, nearly 11 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in a crime that shocked a nation inured to violence against women.
Mumbai
PKL: Dabang Delhi edge Patna Pirates in thriller
Powered by Ashu Malik’s 10-point effort, Dabang Delhi scored a thrilling 38-37 win over Patna Pirates in their Pro Kabaddi League match here today The win also lifted Delhi to the second place in the table with 35 points. — Agencies
