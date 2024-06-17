T20 World Cup: Australia lend a helping hand

PTI

Gros Islet, June 16

Australia broke Scottish hearts with a hard-fought five-wicket victory that sent the Scots home from the T20 World Cup and title holders England through to the Super Eight stage.

After England’s rain-disrupted victory over Namibia in Antigua, Scotland needed a draw, a washout or a first ever win over Australia to progress from Group B at the expense of their southern neighbours.

Clear skies meant the Scots would be reliant on their cricketing skills and they made a good fist of it with 180/5 from their 20 overs highlighted by a quickfire 60 from Brandon McMullen and 42 not out from skipper Richie Berrington.

Australia, who had already booked their spot in the second round, will have been disappointed with their fielding and the start of their innings but Travis Head (68) and Marcus Stoinis (59) accelerated in the last 10 overs to help get them across the line. “Scotland are a really good outfit, they took it down to the wire and it was a good chase in the end,” said Australia captain Mitchell Marsh. “The World Cup kind of starts again now.”

Pakistan end on high

Lauderhill: Captain Babar Azam guided Pakistan through a nervy chase as they ended their campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in the last Group A match, a dead rubber after both teams were already eliminated. Pakistan finished third in the five-team group with four points after losing to India and USA, who progressed to the Super Eight stage. — Reuters

Brief scores: Scotland: 180/5 in 20 overs (McMullen 60, Berrington 42*; Maxwell 2/44); Australia: 186/5 in 19.4 overs (Head 68, Stoinis 59; Watt 2/34); Ireland: 106/9 in 20 overs (Delany 31; Afridi 3/22, Imad 3/8, Amir 2/11); Pakistan: 111/7 in 18.5 overs (Babar 32*; McCarthy 3/15)

‘No concerns about Kohli’s form’

Lauderhill: Virat Kohli’s string of single digit scores is hardly a concern as he has been in superb touch during nets and is looking hungrier than ever ahead of the Super Eight stage, India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour said.

Kohli, who was the highest run-scorer in the IPL, is going through a dry run, scoring 1, 4 and 0 against Ireland, Pakistan and USA, respectively. “I love it when every time I come, there is a question about Virat Kohli, whether he is doing well or not. No concern at all,” Rathour said. “He (Kohli) has been batting superbly from the tournament that he came from (IPL). A couple of dismissals here doesn’t change anything, he is batting really well.”

Rathour is confident that Kohli would come good when it matters the most. “Actually, it’s good that he is a little hungrier, he is really keen to do well and really switched on. It’s a good space to be in as a batsman. Looking forward to some good games and we’ve watched some good innings from him.”

