T20 World Cup: Bad weather may play spoilsport during high-voltage India-Pakistan clash

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 23

Weather could play spoilsport during the high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup clash between India and South Africa starting at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium, Australia, on Sunday, as the official weather prediction on Google states that the day in the city will remain 'mostly cloudy'.

For October 23, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology had on Thursday predicted the weather to be "Cloudy. Very high (95 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly during the evening."

It also predicted that 4 to 10 mm of rainfall will take place on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Australia's weather forecaster has predicted heavy rain for large swaths of country's flood-hit south and east on Sunday as a flood crisis continues in the two most populous states.

The week-long emergency in New South Wales and Victoria comes as Australia endures a third straight La Nina weather event, bringing heavy rain.

Flooding has killed five people, prompted thousands of requests for assistance and led to hundreds of people being rescued from rising waters.

The Bureau of Meteorology on Sunday issued a severe weather warning for a 320 km (200 mile) stretch of the north coast of New South Wales, including the regional centre Lismore. —with Agencies