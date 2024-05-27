T20 World Cup: From Yashasvi Jaswal to Noor Ahmad, young talent to watch out for

IANS

New Delhi, May 27

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is all set to bring the heat and a wave of exciting new talent ready to make their mark on the global stage. The young faces alongside the superstars will be vying for T20 glory when the showpiece begins on June 1 in the West Indies and the United States.

Here's a look at some fresh faces who can bring out some thrilling action in the T20 World Cup with their outstanding abilities:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal (Batter)

Yashasvi Jaiswal is a promising young batsman who has shown remarkable consistency in matches -- both domestic and international. His aggressive batting and ability to build innings under pressure have earned him a reputation as a reliable player.

Yashasvi's technical prowess and maturity at such a young age make him one of Team India's most exciting prospects to watch out for in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

England: Harry Brook (Batter)

The 23-year-old batter has taken the County Championship by storm with his aggressive batting style. He is known for his ability to score quickly and play audacious shots, making him a potential future star for England.

Afghanistan: Noor Ahmad (Wicketkeeper-batter)

The 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has already impressed everyone with his explosive batting style in domestic tournaments. He is known for his fearless hitting and clean six-hitting abilities, making him a potential game-changer.

Bangladesh: Tawhid Hridoy (Batter)

The young left-handed batter has been in perfect form in the recent Bangladesh Premier League season. He is known for his elegant stroke play and ability to play big innings, making him a future batting mainstay for Team Bangladesh.

Canada: Kanwarpal Tathgur (Pace bowler)

The right-arm fast bowler has grabbed attention with his raw pace and swing bowling. He can unsettle batters with his express deliveries and could be a surprise weapon for Canada in this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

