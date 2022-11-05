T20 World Cup: India can't go there and expect Zimbabwe to crumble, says Ravichandran Ashwin

IANS
Melbourne, November 5
Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin firmly stated that his team is not expecting Zimbabwe to crumble easily ahead of a must-win clash in the Men's T20 World Cup.
India, the Group 2 toppers, need to win their final match in Super 12s against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday to confirm their spot in the semifinals. The two teams will be playing against each other in the T20 World Cup for the first time after having met seven times previously in this format of the game.
"We need to be as clinical as possible. We know no team is a brush over. You still have to go there, counter the early phase with the bat and still bowl those good balls to be able to generate pressure. Good teams will be clinical and will pile the pressure on such days. It's a must-win contest and we know that.
"Like in any other contest in the T20 World Cup, it's a must-win encounter in this T20 World Cup. We are looking forward to the game. Zimbabwe have played some wonderful cricket. We can't go there and expect them to crumble. They bowled and batted well. So, we respect that," said Ashwin at the pre-match press conference.
