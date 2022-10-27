 T20 World Cup: Rossouw, Nortje dazzle as South Africa trounce Bangladesh by 104 runs : The Tribune India

T20 World Cup: Rossouw, Nortje dazzle as South Africa trounce Bangladesh by 104 runs

Rossouw showcases his batting prowess, blasting the first century of the ongoing showpiece with a 56-ball 109

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw celebrates after scoring a century during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh, in Sydney, Australia, on October 27, 2022. AP/PTI



PTI

Sydney, October 27

Rilee Roussow’s belligerent century was complemented by a fiery spell from Anrich Nortje (4/10) as South Africa trounced Bangladesh by 104 runs in T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Rossouw showcased his batting prowess, blasting the first century of the ongoing showpiece with a 56-ball 109, while Quinton de Kock struck a fifty to power South Africa to an imposing 205 for 5.

Nortje then returned with his best T20 figures as the bowlers rallied to bowl out Bangladesh for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Chasing a 200-plus total, Bangladesh openers looked up for the task. Soumya Sarkar (15) and Najmul Hossain (9) pilled 26 runs off the first two overs, including 17 of the first Kagiso Rabada (1/24) over.

Skipper Temba Bavuma’s move to replace Rabada with Nortje immediately paid dividends as the pacer blew apart the Bangladesh top order within the first five overs.

Nortje struck twice in his opening over, sending both openers packing. Soumya was first to go after he was caught behind and Hossain soon followed.

Nortje returned to trap Shakib Al Hassan (1) leg before to leave Bangladesh reeling at 39 for 3.

A bit of pace and extra bounce got the better of Afif Hossain (1), who was next to depart as Rabada joined the party. It could have been two for the pacer had Trsitan Stubbs not dropped Litton Das.

Once spin was introduced, Mehidy Hasan (11) looked to play big but got the toe of the bat as Aiden Markram pouched it without problem at wide long-on. He was Tabraiz Shamsi’s first victim as the spinner grabbed three wickets at the back.

Bangladesh batters struggled to get any partnership going.

Earlier, while the rain gods threatened to play spoil sport, Rossouw and de Kock were raining sixes in their 168-run partnership, the highest for South Africa in a T20 World Cup match.

The duo sent the ball to the fence 14 times and 11 times over it.

Temba Bavuma’s woeful form continued as he fell for 2 in the very first over off a Taskin Ahmed (1/46) delivery after opting to bat.

But Rossouw and de Kock were at their aggressive best, as the duo plundered 21 runs smashing three fours and a six off Taskin in his next over.

Rossouw then continued the assault, this time fetching 16 runs off Mehidy Hassan (0/32).

Bangladesh got some respite as rain interrupted play for 20 minutes and they were able to dry out the runs for a couple overs after resumption but the South Africans soon resumed business as usual scoring boundaries at will.

With all Bangladesh bowlers bar Mustafizur Rahman (0/25) being tonked all across the ground, Shakib al Hassan (2/33) brought himself in to the attack in the 11th over but the skipper was also greeted with similar treatment.

Rossouw blasted Shakib for a four and two back-to-back maximums. The South African launched the ball over deep square leg for the first six of the over and then sent a full toss again in the same area for a similar result.

The 33-year-old Roussouw brought his half-century in 30 balls, de Kock’s fifty came soon after. The wicketkeeper brought the feat in style with a six over deep mid-wicket fence.

However, de Kock’s innings was brought to an end in the 15th over.

With new batter Tristan Stubbs departing soon after and Rossouw inching towards his century, the Proteas innings slowed down a bit.

Once Rossouw’s century came he sent the ball for a towering six before Shakib put an end to the scintillating innings.

On course for a 220-230 score at one point, South Africa lost a momentum in the death overs on a two-paced wicket and just about managed to cross the 200-run mark.

