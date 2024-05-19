 T20 World Cup: Team India can go all the way in Dravid-Rohit combo's last assignment : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • T20 World Cup: Team India can go all the way in Dravid-Rohit combo's last assignment

T20 World Cup: Team India can go all the way in Dravid-Rohit combo's last assignment

This will be their third ICC event since 2022

T20 World Cup: Team India can go all the way in Dravid-Rohit combo's last assignment

Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. PTI file



IANS

Mumbai, May 19

India's coach-captain combine of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma is all set for their third ICC World Cup competition in the last two years, which will definitely be their final major event when the Men-in-Blue land in the USA and Caribbean for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, starting on June 1. 

With Dravid showing no interest in continuing, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is searching for a new Head Coach for the men's side and thus the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 will be their last event as coach and captain combine.

The question foremost in the minds of Indian cricket fans is whether Dravid and Rohit will be able to spearhead India to the title in the T20 World Cup 2024. Will they be able to help India regain the title after their triumph in the inaugural edition in 2007?

This will be their third ICC event since 2022. Their first tilt as a combine at an ICC event was in the T20 World Cup in 2022 in Australia. 

The Indian team reached the semifinals but lost to eventual Champions England. Next came the 2023 World Test Championship Final against Australia which too ended in disappointment for Dravid and Sharma as they succumbed to the brilliant onslaught by Travis Head.

They reached the zenith of their combined as coach and captain at the Men's One-day World Cup at home when India reached the final after a brilliant unbeaten run in the league stage, winning all nine league matches. They handed New Zealand a 70-run defeat in the semifinal to reach the final but went down to Australia by six wickets in the summit clash.

Considering the way things are going, it may also prove to be the last T20 World Cup for Rohit Sharma, who was a member of the squad that won the inaugural edition in 2007.

The selectors have picked a strong 15-member side and besides Virat and Rohit, Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav were part of the team that played the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

The squad has been bolstered by the return of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who has made a successful return after a 14-month break in the India Premier League. 

Hardik Pandya, who had pulled out of the 2023 World Cup due to an injury suffered during the clash with Bangladesh in Pune, is also back in action, though his return has not been as successful as that of Pant and Pandya had to suffer the ignominy of being booed by fans in Indian stadiums.

Though there is not much gap between the IPL 2024 and the T20 World Cup, the fact that the players go into the World Cup with sufficient match practice augurs well for the squad.

Indian Squad for T20 World Cup: 

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (V-C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Mumbai #Rahul Dravid #Rohit Sharma #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

School timings changed in Punjab from May 20 to May 31 amid intense heat

2
Punjab

Supreme Court refuses to pass interim order on Punjab’s plea to stay orders on IGP Umaranangal’s reinstatement

3
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP’s Amritsar candidate Taranjit Sandhu talks up American cure for Punjab ills

4
Ludhiana

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

5
Punjab

Facing flak from farmers, Preneet Kaur turns to deras ahead of Lok Sabha election

6
Punjab

4 students die in high-speed car crash

7
India

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

8
Punjab

Man injured in firing near Congress election rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

9
Comment GOOD SPORT

Oh, those poor IPL billionaires

10
India

Raghav Sabha sighted after long absence, meets CM Kejriwal in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Swati Maliwal case: Assault could have been ‘fatal’, say Delhi Police in its remand application

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

'Assault could have been fatal’, say police in its remand ap...

Police seized CCTV DVR from Kejriwal’s house, planting stories to tarnish party’s image: AAP

Police seized CCTV DVR from Kejriwal’s house, planting stories to tarnish party’s image: AAP

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi police

Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP’s protest march to BJP headquarters today, police tighten security

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Cops say no permission sought for demonstration

AAP leaders once sought justice for Nirbhaya, today they are supporting an accused: Swati Maliwal

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

'Party leaders once sought justice for Nirbhaya, today they ...

17-year-old rams speeding luxury car into bike in Maharashtra's Pune, 2 dead

17-year-old rams speeding luxury car into bike in Maharashtra's Pune, 2 dead

After knocking down the duo, the car crashed into the roadsi...


Cities

View All

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

City to witness contest mainly between aspirants of four recognised parties

Lok Sabha election 2024: Cauliflower, cylinder, CCTV camera: Independents’ symbols grab attention

CPI’s Daswinder faces sweltering heat, challenge of eroding party base

Murder suspect held from Golden Temple complex

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: City women list demands, will deliver, say candidates

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 Form 12D voters to cast their ballot today

Shekhawat seeks support of Mohali industrialists

CPI backing boost for Congress: Singla

Swati Maliwal case: Assault could have been ‘fatal’, say Delhi Police in its remand application

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

Police seized CCTV DVR from Kejriwal’s house, planting stories to tarnish party’s image: AAP

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case: Police seize CCTV digital video recorder from Delhi CM Kejriwal’s house

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

For some, votes matter more than peace: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab for Punjabis, vows Akali manifesto

Posters, leaders’ photos blackened in Jalandhar

Candidates dance, play games to woo voters

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

Max voters in Gill, least in Raikot Assembly segment

Wife, daughters putting in all efforts for Parashar’s win

Major tragedy averted as loaded truck overturns

Car-truck collision kills woman in Khanna

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

2nd randomisation of EVMs at Fatehgarh Sahib

Divine intervention: Candidates head to astrologers

Police DAV School holds investiture ceremony