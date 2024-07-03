 T20 World Cup winning Indian team to take part in open bus roadshow, felicitation at Wankhede : The Tribune India

  Sports
  T20 World Cup winning Indian team to take part in open bus roadshow, felicitation at Wankhede

T20 World Cup winning Indian team to take part in open bus roadshow, felicitation at Wankhede

Similar roadshow was held 14 years ago when Dhoni's team had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan in final of inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa

T20 World Cup winning Indian team to take part in open bus roadshow, felicitation at Wankhede

India's captain Rohit Sharma walks to receive the winners trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match, in Bridgetown, Barbados, June 30, 2024. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, July 3

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team will take part in an open bus roadshow followed by a felicitation ceremony here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The Indian team is expected to reach New Delhi on early Thursday morning (6:20am) after departing from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport in a chartered flight which has a special call sign — AIC24WC — Air India Champions 24 World Cup.

Taking to X, India skipper Rohit Sharma said, “…let’s celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00pm onwards.”

The departure of the Indian squad was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl. However, the team, its support staff, the players' families, some board officials and travelling Indian media finally managed to leave Barbados in the charter flight arranged by the BCCI early on Wednesday morning (4:50am local time).

“The team has left from Barbados on a special Air India flight hired by the BCCI. The Indian journalists who were stuck there (Barbados) are also coming on the same flight along with BCCI president (Roger Binny) and secretary (Jay Shah), who are looking after all the arrangements,” BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told PTI.

“The flight will land at Delhi airport tomorrow 6 am. The team will meet PM Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence. After this, the team will fly to Mumbai, where a ceremony has been organised.

“There will be a road show from Nariman Point in an open bus and later we will honour and felicitate the players with the prize money of Rs 125 crore as announced,” he added.

While final plans are being drawn up by the local administration and cricket authorities here, it is expected that the team will take part in an open bus roadshow from the iconic Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium which also hosts the headquarters of the BCCI.

A felicitation event at the Wankhede is also planned for the members of the Indian team.

A similar roadshow was held here 14 years ago when MS Dhoni's team had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa.

Rohit Sharma and his men won the title after pulling off a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the final on Saturday at the Kensington Oval.

#Cricket #Mumbai #Pakistan #South Africa


