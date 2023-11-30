Taijul keeps hosts ahead despite Williamson’s 104

Sylhet, November 29

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 4/89 as Bangladesh dominated the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand today despite a century from Kane Williamson on a spin-friendly pitch.

Williamson hit a 104 for his 29th century amid a relentless spin attack as New Zealand reached 266/8 at stumps, trailing by 44 runs.

Bangladesh folded on their overnight score of 310 when skipper Tim Southee had Shoriful Islam out leg before wicket with the first ball of the morning.

The home side’s spinners got into the act immediately, turning the ball admirably to trouble the New Zealand batters. Still, Williamson defied them with solid defence to keep the visitors in the game.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 310 (Mahmudul 86; Philips 4/53, Jamieson 2/52); New Zealand 266/8 (Williamson 104, Phillips 42; Taijul 4/89). — AP

#Bangladesh #New Zealand