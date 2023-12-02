Taijul Islam scalps 4 as Bangla sniff win

Sylhet, December 1

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed figures of 4/40 to rip through New Zealand’s batting line-up as Bangladesh closed in on a victory in the series-opening Test today.

New Zealand were reduced to 113/7 at stumps on Day 4, chasing a victory target of 332.

Daryl Mitchell batted patiently to end the day on 44, with Ish Sodhi on 7. Opener Devon Conway was the only other batter to put up resistance with 22.

Pacer Shoriful Islam extended Tom Latham’s lean patch with a six-ball duck in the first over, and Kane Williamson failed to build on his first-innings century on an increasingly deteriorating wicket. Williamson started with a brace of boundaries against Mehidy Hasan but Taijul troubled him by varying the pace and finally trapped him lbw for 11. Williamson reviewed in vain.

Henry Nicholls was the next to go, top-edging a slog-sweep off Mehidy to Nayeem Hasan at short fine leg for 2.

Conway was playing with intent with wickets falling around him and kept the scoreboard moving before Taijul had him caught by Shahadat Hossain at short leg. — AP

#Bangladesh #New Zealand