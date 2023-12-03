Taijul's 10 wickets leads Bangladesh to 150-run win

Sylhet, December 2
Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took his second 10-wicket haul in Tests as Bangladesh secured a 150-run victory in the series-opening match against New Zealand today.
Taijul followed his 4/109 with 6/75 in the second innings to wrap up New Zealand’s innings for 181 in the first session of the final day, with the tourists chasing a target of 332 runs.
Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan complemented him with 2/40, while pacer Shoriful Islam (1/13) and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan (1/44) contributed a wicket apiece.
“We are just thinking about the process, not the result,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said. “We have so many Test matches coming up. This win will give us a confidence to do well. As I said earlier, we want to make winning a habit at home. Hopefully we will be able to continue the performance.” — AP
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP races ahead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress leads in Telangana and Chhattisgarh
Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP is r...
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP crosses half-way mark in a big setback to Congress
Counting of votes under way for 199 seats
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress breaches majority mark
Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...
Telangana Assembly poll results: Congress stays ahead, ruling BRS trails
Counting of votes in elections to 119-member Assembly starte...