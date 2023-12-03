Taijul's 10 wickets leads Bangladesh to 150-run win

Sylhet, December 2

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took his second 10-wicket haul in Tests as Bangladesh secured a 150-run victory in the series-opening match against New Zealand today.

Taijul followed his 4/109 with 6/75 in the second innings to wrap up New Zealand’s innings for 181 in the first session of the final day, with the tourists chasing a target of 332 runs.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan complemented him with 2/40, while pacer Shoriful Islam (1/13) and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan (1/44) contributed a wicket apiece.

“We are just thinking about the process, not the result,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said. “We have so many Test matches coming up. This win will give us a confidence to do well. As I said earlier, we want to make winning a habit at home. Hopefully we will be able to continue the performance.” — AP

#Bangladesh #New Zealand