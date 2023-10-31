 Talismanic Rohit leads team’s blemish-free campaign by example : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Talismanic Rohit leads team’s blemish-free campaign by example

Talismanic Rohit leads team’s blemish-free campaign by example

398 RUNS Scored by Rohit Sharma in the tournament so far. The Indian captain is India’s leading scorer and fourth on the overall list. Virat Kohli is sixth with 354 runs

Talismanic Rohit leads team’s blemish-free campaign by example


Lucknow, October 30

Virat Kohli remains the cynosure of all eyes wherever and whenever India play but skipper Rohit Sharma has quietly grown into the team’s undisputed talisman leading their blemish-free campaign in the home World Cup.

No other captain in the 50-over showpiece tournament has shaped the destiny of his team like Rohit has done to keep India atop the points table, and on the verge of semifinals, after six wins in a row.

14 Wickets taken by Jasprit Bumrah — the second-most in the tournament behind Australia’s Adam Zampa (16)

His captaincy has been spot on so far — be it recognising their strength in chasing targets rather than setting it, or sticking to a horses-for-courses mantra while picking the playing XI, or get the best out of his bowlers. Equally importantly, he has often set the tone of their innings with the bat and is India’s leading run-scorer in the tournament having overtaken Kohli.

India have been so dominant that they haven’t been tested yet. Last night, with a 230 total was perhaps the first time, but it was a tough wicket and it showed that. India, at home, are always tough to beat.

— Graeme Smith, Former SA Skipper

The 36-year-old, widely admired for his lazy elegance, fell for a duck against Australia in their tournament opener but has since been dominating the powerplay overs to put India in charge.

After pulling off five successful chases in a row, India were tested on Sunday when England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and asked them to bat first on a tricky surface.

For a change, India could not make the most of the powerplay, managing 35/2 in the first 10 overs, and were 40/3 in the 12th over with Kohli among the dismissed batters.

8.44 Mohammed Shami’s average is the best among the bowlers in the tournament. The pacer has taken 9 wickets in two matches. Bumrah’s average (15.07) is second-best

That they still managed a match-winning total of 229/9 was largely due to Rohit’s masterly 87 in the low-scoring contest in which no other batsman managed a half-century. Known for destroying rival attacks, Rohit proved he could rebuild an innings as well as he combined in a 91-run stand with KL Rahul to resuscitate India. Rohit did not get his second hundred of the tournament but his measured knock fetched him the Player of the Match award.

“It’s just not about going and playing my shots,” the opener said after helping India clinch the bowler-dominated contest against holders England. “When you have that much experience you’ve got to use that experience and do whatever is necessary for the team, and it was at that point in time necessary for me to take the game as deep as possible...”

It is a template that has served India well in the tournament and the one they would like to repeat in the remaining three group matches.

No pointers for Bumrah, Shami

Such is the class and skill of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah that India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey doesn’t need to discuss anything technical with them. Their talk is all tactical.

Shami and Bumrah produced sizzling spells of fast bowling to help India to a 100-run victory over England. There was bit of help in the air and off the pitch and the wily duo got the best out of the surface under lights. Shami’s 10-ball burst against Ben Stokes was a sight to behold with the champion England all-rounder struggling against the Indian pacer’s fourth-stump line from around the wicket before being castled by an in-swinger.

“When you have such kind of skill-set in the team, what Shami and others bring, you really don’t need to have a discussion over it. These guys have played enough cricket and understand what is needed by the team,” Mhambrey said.

“I wish I could say this that we had a team discussion and planned for this. The quality of the bowlers we have in the team, the experience they bring to the table, it makes my job easier. It is all about man-management at this level. I don’t explain much about the technical bit but only about the tactical bit. The bottom-line is about execution. The credit goes to them,” he added. — Agencies

#Cricket #Lucknow #Rohit Sharma #Virat Kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

2
India

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

3
Sports

English fans make fun of Virat Kohli getting out for zero; Indian fans have the last laugh

4
India

Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, will return to India to meet her children

5
Trending

Bengaluru woman sexually harassed at crowded Lulu Mall, police begin probe after video goes viral

6
Amritsar

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

7
India

Why a film with elements like 'nationalism', 'patriotism', 'religion' failed to impress audience

8
Punjab

Punjab bans tractor stunts after 29-year-old dies in Gurdaspur

9
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

10
Business

Scrapped Nano plant: Tata Motors to get over Rs 766-crore compensation for losses incurred at Singur site

Don't Miss

View All
‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

Top News

ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2

ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2

SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...

Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM

Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM

Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar

Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today

Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today

Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG

Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama

Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama

Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...

Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip

Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip

Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...


Cities

View All

15 buses plying sans permit impounded

15 buses plying sans permit impounded

Chandigarh’s sewage treatment capacity exceeds generation: Admn to NGT

Chandigarh’s sewage treatment capacity exceeds generation: Admn to NGT

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation nod to charging ports at parking lots

Appeal to Purohit: Ban upsets dealers, buyers; UT likely to review EV policy

Administration unveils revamped plaza

‘Ample’ supply, yet onion prices shoot up

Youth participation in ‘Meri Maati’ shows deep connect with soil: Anurag Thakur

Youth participation in ‘Meri Maati’ shows deep connect with soil: Anurag Thakur

Ghaziabad snatching case: Accused killed in encounter

We respect SC, but disagree with its decision: Atishi

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’ for third day in row

Rs 8.3-crore cocaine seized, Ghanaian woman arrested

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

53 fresh stubble burning cases reported, air remains ‘poor’

Preventing pollution in Buddha Dariya: Adopt zero liquid discharge system, govt urged

Violations: Ludhiana MC seals four showrooms

Two arrested with 2 stolen scooters, four motorcycles