Tamil Nadu's Warrier, Vignesh bounce out Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

As one of the longest serving allrounders for the Delhi team, Rajat Bhatia knows the conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium better than most. Bhatia, who played 112 First-Class matches, said that the bowlers who know the art of prizing away wickets are the likeliest to find success at the ground.

Sandeep Warrier and L Vignesh were the kind of bowlers Bhatia must have been hinting at while talking to the reporters during his break from commentary duties. A change in strategy from the pace duo helped Tamil Nadu restrict Delhi to 212/6 on

Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy Group B match here today.

Vignesh rocked Delhi early, striking in the third over of the game with wickets of opener Anuj Rawat and skipper Yash Dhull (0). However, the going got tough for the bowlers as the sun came out. The in-form Dhruv Shorey, who had made two centuries (252* & 150*) in Delhi’s previous match, and Jonty Sidhu steadied the ship. The duo punished the loose deliveries while being circumspect with the swinging deliveries. The pair added 103 runs for the third wicket before Sidhu was dismissed by Warrier. And it was all part of a plan.

“We’ve been doing it in the last few matches as well. From one end we are trying to bowl full and from the other trying to pick up wickets with the short-pitched deliveries,” Warrier said.

Sidhu was the first to fall to this plan. Sidhu, who had earlier hit two sublime short-arm jabs in his knock of 57, could not get his bat out of the way while ducking under a bouncer from Warrier, edging the ball to a diving N Jagadeesan.

Vaibhav Rawal was the next to go after he misjudged a slow bouncer from Warrier, who grabbed a simple catch. Vignesh then returned to dismiss Shorey (67) and Delhi’s batting unravelled. Himmat Singh also failed to convert his start as he was castled by Warrier.

The failure to strike up partnerships hurt the hosts, who now have Lalit Yadav (34 not out) as the last recognised batter left at the crease.

Brief scores: Delhi 212/6 (Shorey 66, Sidhu 57; Vignesh 3/42, Warrier 3/59