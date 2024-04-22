India’s Tarun, Kadam win gold and silver at para badminton

Vitoria (Spain)
India’s Tarun beat compatriot Sukant Kadam 21-13, 16-21, 21-16 to win gold in the SL 4 category at the Spanish Para Badminton tournament here. In the SL3 category, Nitesh Kumar, Manoj Sarkar and Jagadesh Dilli secured gold, silver and bronze, respectively.
New York
American teen Miller clocks fastest 100m of season
American teenager Christian Miller sprinted to the quickest 100m time in the world this year at a high school athletics meeting. The 17-year-old pulled away from the field to blaze to a time of 9.93 seconds in Clermont, Florida, breaking Trayvon Bromell’s US under-20 100m record of 9.97 set in 2014.
london
Liverpool beat Fulham 3-1 to climb level with Arsenal
Liverpool climbed level on points with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage, thanks to goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota. Liverpool trail Arsenal on goal difference with both on 74 points with five games remaining, however holders Manchester City, who are third on 73 points, have a game in hand.
london
Man U win FA Cup thriller vs Coventry on penalties
Manchester United survived one of the most astonishing FA Cup semifinal comebacks ever to beat second-tier Coventry City on penalties after a spellbinding clash ended 3-3 after extra time.
LONDON
Jepchirchir crushes record to win London Marathon
Reigning Olympics champion Peres Jepchirchir crushed the women’s-only world record in winning the 44th London Marathon, while Kenyan compatriot Alexander Mutiso Munyao raced to victory in the men’s race. The 30-year-old crossed the finish line in front of Buckingham Palace in 2:16:16 to break Mary Keitany’s mark of 2:17:01 set in a women-only race at the 2017 London event. Agencies
