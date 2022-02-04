Tata open: Bopanna-Ramkumar enter semis, Yuki packs bags

PTI

Pune, February 3

Indian pair Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the doubles semifinals, but it was curtains for Yuki Bhambri in the singles second round at the 2022 Tata Open Maharashtra here today.

Bopanna and Ramkumar defeated Austrian-Czech duo of Alexander Erler and Czech Jiri Vesely 7-6(7-3) 7-6(7-4) in the quarterfinals.

Bopanna and Ramkumar, playing their second ATP event together at the fourth edition of South Asia's only ATP 250 tournament, will now meet Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul. The French duo entered the last-four round with a hard-fought win over Federico Gaio and Lorenzo Musetti 4-6 6-3 10-2.

Another Indian pair N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan will also be seen in the semifinals after their opponents, Gianluca Mager and Emil Ruusuvuori withdrew due to an injury to the former.

However, comeback man Yuki suffered a 3-6 2-6 defeat to eight seed Stefano Travaglia of Australia in the singles second round.

Earlier in the day, Sweden's Elias Ymer stunned top-seed and world No. 15 Aslan Karatsev of Russia in straight sets to storm into the singles quarterfinals.

Ymer handed Karatsev a shocking 6-2 7-6(7-3) defeat in a second round match that lasted for one hour and 36 minutes. "I was more focussed on my serves. When you serve well, you always win matches. I think the serve was the key," the 25-year-old said.

Meanwhile, defending champion Vesely, who received an opening-round bye, started his campaign with a confident 6-3 6-4 win against Bernabe Zapata Miralles. Sixth-seeded Emil Ruusuvuori also had an easy outing against qualifier Vit Kopriva, securing a 6-3 6-3 victory during a lopsided last-16 contest. —