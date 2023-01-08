Tata Open: Jeevan-Balaji team loses final

Pune: N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan settled for a runners-up finish at the Tata Open Maharashtra after losing the doubles final in straight sets to the Belgian pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen here today.
Balaji, competing in his maiden ATP Tour final, served and stroked well but that was not enough as the Indians lost the final 4-6 4-6 in one hour and 10 minutes.
In the singles final, Tallon Griekspoor prevailed in a high-voltage three-set contest against Benjamin Bonzi to win his maiden ATP Tour title. The Netherlands’ Griekspoor won 4-6 7-5 6-3 over his French rival.
