PTI

Pune, January 5

The Indian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan pulled off one of the major upsets of the Tata Open Maharashtra, beating the second-seeded American duo of Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons 7-6(6) 7-6(5) in the doubles quarterfinals here today.

The India duo, which entered the tournament as an alternative entry, put up a sensational show to down world No. 49 Withrow and world No. 46 Lammons. Balaji and Nedunchezhiyan had ended 2022 with six successive semifinals appearances at the Challenger level.

Top seed Cilic pulls out

Top seed Marin Cilic today pulled out ahead of his quarterfinal match due to a knee injury. The 2014 US Open winner was scheduled to take on Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands in the last-eight clash. But Cilic sustained the injury while warming up earlier in the day. “Very sorry that I couldn’t come out again today to compete. Today, during the warm-up, I injured my knee and unfortunately it didn’t get better until I was about to go out on the court,” Cilic said. “Thanks to the fans for the great support,” he added.