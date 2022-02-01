Tata Open: Yuki Bhambri fights back to win first round

Pune, January 31
India’s Yuki Bhambri registered a sensational come-from-behind win over Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia in the men’s singles opening round of the Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament here today.
The 29-year-old Indian secured a 6-7(10) 6-2 7-5 win to enter the second round of the ATP 250 meet.
Bhambri made a comeback in the international circuit recently after a two-year break due to an injury.
Earlier, world No. 141 Quentin Halys of France sent world No. 82 Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania packing with a stunning 6-1 6-2 win. Moldova’s Radu Albot faced a tough challenge from Federico Gaio of Italy in the second set but managed to sail through with a 6-2 7-6(7-3) victory.
Meanwhile, the top-seeded Australian pair of Like Saville and John-Patrick Smith lived up to the expectations as they defeated Stefano Travaglia and Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1 6-4.
The French duo of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul outclassed the third-seeded pair of Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski 6-3 7-6(5) to move to the quarterfinals. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery
While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...
Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale
The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...