Tata Open: Yuki Bhambri fights back to win first round

PTI

Pune, January 31

India’s Yuki Bhambri registered a sensational come-from-behind win over Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia in the men’s singles opening round of the Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament here today.

The 29-year-old Indian secured a 6-7(10) 6-2 7-5 win to enter the second round of the ATP 250 meet.

Bhambri made a comeback in the international circuit recently after a two-year break due to an injury.

Earlier, world No. 141 Quentin Halys of France sent world No. 82 Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania packing with a stunning 6-1 6-2 win. Moldova’s Radu Albot faced a tough challenge from Federico Gaio of Italy in the second set but managed to sail through with a 6-2 7-6(7-3) victory.

Meanwhile, the top-seeded Australian pair of Like Saville and John-Patrick Smith lived up to the expectations as they defeated Stefano Travaglia and Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1 6-4.

The French duo of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul outclassed the third-seeded pair of Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski 6-3 7-6(5) to move to the quarterfinals. —