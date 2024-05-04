Taylor-made win for Andrey Rublev, reaches Madrid final

Madrid, May 3

Andrey Rublev reached his first Madrid Open final with a 6-4 6-3 win over American Taylor Fritz today, as the Russian seventh seed continued his return to form at the claycourt tournament.

Rublev, the highest seed left in the tournament at the semifinal stage, survived an early wobble to see off the 12th seed, and was all smiles after his straight-set win, and will now be favourite to claim his second title of the year.

Aryna Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina 1-6 7-5 7-6(5) to set up a final date with Iga Swiatek.

Fritz broke serve in the opening game, with the Russian showing early signs of frustration, but Rublev composed himself to break back immediately and ended the set winning two games to love to take the opener.

The second set went with serve until Rublev broke to lead 4-2 and it ended in a similar vein to the first, this time the Russian winning his final two service games to love, closing the gap in their head-to-head record, with four wins and five losses.

On Thursday, Aryna Sabalenka, who needed three sets to defeat Iga Swiatek in the Madrid final last year, reached her third Madrid final after ending Elena Rybakina’s 16-match claycourt winning streak.

Daniil Medvedev retired from his quarterfinal match after losing the first set 6-4, sending the 31st-ranked Jiri Lehecka into a semifinal against 35th-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime. — Agencies

