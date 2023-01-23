 Team needs mental conditioning coach: Head coach Reid after India's shock exit from World Cup : The Tribune India

Team needs mental conditioning coach: Head coach Reid after India's shock exit from World Cup

Home side dominated their crossover match but squandered two goal lead twice

Team needs mental conditioning coach: Head coach Reid after India's shock exit from World Cup

India head coach Graham Reid speaks at a press conference during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. PTI



PTI

Bhubaneswar, January 22

India’s chief coach Graham Reid on Sunday said the team needs a mental conditioning coach going ahead after the hosts lost to New Zealand in penalty shootout in a crossover match to crash out of the hockey World Cup here.

Reid’s comments could be an indication that his team was not able to deal with the mental aspect of the game as the home side once again dominated their crossover match but squandered two goal lead twice to end at 3-3 in the regulation time.

“We need to do something different perhaps. Following this, we will work on how we can get a mental coach involved. I think that is an important part for the future of the team,” a distraught Reid said at the post match conference.

“As far as the drills or training are concerned, we do what all other teams do. I have been in this game for a long time and I know what other teams are doing. If there is anything necessary, a silver bullet out there, I do think that (is) mentally.”

In the shootout, India and New Zealand were tied 3-3 after five shots. Captain Harmanpreet Singh had the chance to seal the match in the first round of sudden death when New Zealand’s Nic Woods fluffed his chance, but he inexplicably chose to take a direct hit from a distance and wasted the golden chance.

Next, both Raj Kumar Pal and Sean Findlay scored as the scores were tied.

Both Sukhjeet and Hayden Phillips missed next to keep the scoreline level.

Shamsher Singh finally missed, while Sam Lane converted to seal a 5-4 shootout win for New Zealand and break the hearts of the 15,000 full-to-the-brim crowd at the Kalinga Stadium.

Asked why he took a shot like that in a crucial moment, Harmanpreet said, “It was a good opportunity and I wanted to score and seal the match. But it did not happen.”

On whether captaincy has put pressure on him and affected his performance, he said, “It is a team game. Everybody has been talking about my (lack of) penalty corner conversions. But I had not gone into a match without wanting to score. I feel no pressure. I have to work harder and the same for the team also.”

Reid said the team would need to go back to the drawing board and sort out the mistakes.

“Tonight, we lacked consistency. In the last quarter, for example, we let ourselves down. We threw the ball away, kept doing stuff like that, Things like that made it very difficult for ourselves.

“Every team has at some stage had certain issues like converting circle penetration. We need to go back to the drawing board a little bit later,” he said.

“It is very hard to answer questions after such a loss. It is (lack of) skill execution at the end of the day, We need to work on that.”

He refused to make any comments on whether the current team was the best available for the World Cup.

“I am not making comments on the players. We still have to play two matches (classification matches for 9th to 16th place).”

“We made a lot of circle penetration but we could not convert them. Three or four more (goals) could have been there.”

The Australian said lack of penalty corner conversion was not the only issue against New Zealand.

“PC was a factor but not the only one. The problem tonight was every time we won the ball we gave it back (to the opponents) and that happened many times. That was the telling factor and you can’t do that at this level.”

Reid, whose tenure is up to the 2024 Olympics, gave no hints of leaving the job as he listed the matches coming up.

“After these two classification matches, we have Pro League matches against Germany and Australia and then we have a Test series against Australia. But our focus is on the next match.”

India will play Japan on January 26 in the classification match.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

7
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

8
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

9
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

10
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in the US

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US

According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...

Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Says the state has an average of 31 per cent marriages in ‘p...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop