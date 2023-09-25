Team World beat Team Europe to claim back-to-back Laver Cup titles

Vancouver (British Columbia), September 25
Team World claimed its second straight Laver Cup title at Rogers Arena.
Americans Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe beat Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7), 7-6 (7).
Team World won last year’s tournament, which also marked the end of Swiss star Roger Federer’s last professional appearance before retiring.
Team World took a 10-2 lead in the tournament on Saturday to put itself in the driver’s seat.
The opening doubles match on Sunday featured several sustained rallies, with Shelton hitting a behind the back shot during the second game.
Both sets went to tiebreakers, with Team Europe pushing to stay in the hunt for their second win of the three-day tournament.
But it wasn’t to be as Hurkacz missed a drop shot, allowing Team World to clinch the win.
The Polish player threw his racket down onto the court and appeared visibly angry at the missed opportunity.
Speaking after the match on the court, Team World captain John McEnroe praised his team’s performance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case
The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter bas...
Bihar shocker: Dalit woman stripped, thrashed, urinated on her face by moneylender, associates
Victim claims her husband had borrowed Rs 1,500 from Pramod ...
Amid row over visa denial to Indian wushu players, Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties
Chinese consul general says relations between the two countr...
Appoint senior IPS officer to investigate student slapping case: Supreme Court to Uttar Pradesh Government
The top court asks the state government to conduct counselli...