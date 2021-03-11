Teenage sensation Alcaraz beats Zverev to win Madrid Open title in front of home crowd

Alcaraz stunned 21-time major winner Rafa Nadal and world number one Novak Djokovic before cruising past world number three Zverev in the title clash

Teenage sensation Alcaraz beats Zverev to win Madrid Open title in front of home crowd

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Garfia celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Germany’s Alexander Zverev at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spainn on May 8, 2022. Reuters

Reuters

May 8

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz won his second ATP Masters 1000 title at the Madrid Open after defeating defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-1 in front of his home crowd on Sunday.

Alcaraz looked dangerous throughout his run at the claycourt tournament, where he stunned 21-times major winner Rafa Nadal and world number one Novak Djokovic before cruising past world number three Zverev in the title clash.

The 19-year-old is the youngest player since start of the ATP Tour in 1990 to defeat three top-five players at the same event.

"It feels great to be able to beat these players. To beat two of the best players in history and then Zverev, the world number three. He is a great player," said Alcaraz, who did not face a break point against the German.

"I would say this is the best week of my life. I am 19 years old, which I think is the key to be able to play long and tough matches in a row. I am feeling great physically." Alcaraz, who win his first Masters 1000 title in Miami last month, made the first move as he broke Zverev to love for a 4-2 lead before comfortably closing out the set on his own serve.

The home favourite broke to love again for a 2-1 lead in the second set as Zverev began to grow frustrated, failing to find ways to stop Alcaraz.

Cheered on by the home fans, the sublime Alcaraz found the double break at 4-1 and won the next two games to wrap up the match in just about an hour.

The Spaniard got the crowd at the Manolo Santana Stadium on their feet with his variety of shots and relentless hitting as he earned a seventh straight top-10 win and tour-leading fourth title of the year.

Ranked 120 in the world just a year ago, Alcaraz will rise to a career-high no. 6 in the new rankings on Monday.

"I want to congratulate Carlitos. Right now you are the best player in the world," Zverev said.

"It is great for tennis that we have such a new superstar that is going to win so many Grand Slams, that is going to be world number one and I think is going to win this tournament many more times."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols and inscriptions hidden in rooms?

2
Himachal

SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to call on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on a day CWC meets

4
World

'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

5
Trending

Watch: Anand Mahindra fulfils his promise, gifts new house to Idli Amma on Mother's Day

6
Business

SII's Adar Poonawalla woos Elon Musk to invest in India for manufacturing Tesla cars

7
Coronavirus

Why do some people get sicker than others from Covid?

8
Punjab

Two arrested with IED, 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village; possible terror attack foiled

9
Punjab

Karnal terror suspects supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

10
Punjab

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Don't Miss

View All
Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Top News

Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade

Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...

IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this

IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this

Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...

‘If I die under mysterious circumstances…,’ Elon Musk’s latest tweet an hour after he shares a post in connect to ‘Russia’

'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

2 dead, 25 injured after 2 buses collide in Punjab’s Kurali

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...

Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

Amritsar: Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide in Tarn Taran village

Four robberies reported in Amritsar city

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

2 dead, 25 injured after 2 buses collide in Punjab’s Kurali

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

100% vaccination in 15-18 group in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 11 Covid cases

Panchkula: Surajpur-Skukhomajri bypass likely to see light of day

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India's traditional sources: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar's cyber cell receiving over 100 plaints/month

Act strictly against heavy vehicles flouting norms: CP Jalandhar

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Hoshiarpur: Subedar Hardeep Singh cremated with full military honours

Servants steal 40-tola gold, ~4.35L from retd AIG’s house

Servants steal 40-tola gold, Rs 4.35L from retd AIG's house in Ludhiana's BRS Nagar

Seven test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Tailor booked for sacrilege bid at Sarabha village gurdwara in Ludhiana

Cyber criminals make fake FB profile of MLA, demand money

Mother’s Day: Legislators give credit for their success to mothers

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Dues pending, free bus travel takes Punjab Govt on Rs 114 crore ride

Patiala: Historic Rajindra Tank Lake in a shambles, departments pass buck

Patiala: Monthly theatre episode held