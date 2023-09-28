Teenager Esha bursting with emotions

At 18, Esha Singh has already become a double medallist at the Asian Games. After combining with Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan to win the gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol team event, Esha came up with her best in the final of the individual category to win the silver medal.
After finishing fifth in qualifying, which was topped by Manu, Esha turned the tables on her senior teammate to finish second. Rhythm ended seventh in qualification, but since only two shooters per country are allowed in the final, she missed the cut.
In the final, Esha shot a score of 34, which was the old Games record before gold medallist Rui Liu of China obliterated it with a score of 38.
“I feel very grateful and proud of myself for the way I performed,” Esha said. “I don’t think I can put into words how I feel right now because emotions are exploding. I am just very happy,” she added. agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...