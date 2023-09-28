Teenager Esha bursting with emotions

At 18, Esha Singh has already become a double medallist at the Asian Games. After combining with Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan to win the gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol team event, Esha came up with her best in the final of the individual category to win the silver medal.

After finishing fifth in qualifying, which was topped by Manu, Esha turned the tables on her senior teammate to finish second. Rhythm ended seventh in qualification, but since only two shooters per country are allowed in the final, she missed the cut.

In the final, Esha shot a score of 34, which was the old Games record before gold medallist Rui Liu of China obliterated it with a score of 38.

“I feel very grateful and proud of myself for the way I performed,” Esha said. “I don’t think I can put into words how I feel right now because emotions are exploding. I am just very happy,” she added. agencies

