Tejaswin breaches Asian Games qualifying mark

Bhubaneswar: Tejaswin Shankar of Delhi breached the Asian Games qualifying mark en route winning gold on the third day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championship here today. He led Day 1 with 4,209 points from the first five events, scoring 992 from his specialised event of high jump with a 2.20m effort. He consolidated the lead by adding 3,367 points today with a win in 110m hurdles.

Brandenburg (Germany)

Diksha in contention for title win at German Masters

Diksha Dagar played a solid back nine to card 5-under 67 and moved into tied-third place at the German Masters. Diksha was two shots off the lead jointly held by England’s Cara Gainer (68) and Czech Republic’s Kristyna Napoleaova (69).

Belmont (usa)

Aditi continues fine run, lies sixth in LPGA

India’s Aditi Ashok continued her fine run this year as she added 5-under 67 to her first round 68 and climbed to 9-under to be placed tied-sixth in the Meijer LPGA Classic here.

Stuttgart

Tiafoe beats Fucsovics, reaches first grass final

Frances Tiafoe will contest his first grasscourt final after he outlasted Marton Fucsovics in a marathon Stuttgart Open tiebreak today. Tiafoe won their semifinal 6-3 7-6(11) after saving six set points in the tiebreak.

Nottingham

All-British WTA final since 1977 at Nottingham Open

Two British women will contest a WTA Tour final for the first time since 1977 after Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage both progressed at the Nottingham Open today. Boulter beat fellow Briton Heather Watson 6-4 7-5 before Burrage upset France’s Alize Cornet 7-5 7-5. Agencies