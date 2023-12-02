Ten Hag urges Man U to pick themselves up

Manchester, December 1

Manchester United must eliminate individual errors and play at their highest level when they travel to face top-four rivals Newcastle United in a Premier League clash tomorrow, manager Erik ten Hag said.

United, who are sixth in the league standings with 24 points – one ahead of seventh-placed Newcastle, were held to a 3-3 draw in the Champions League by Galatasaray on Wednesday, in which goalkeeper Andre Onana made two costly errors.

Ten Hag said his side had played well against Galatasaray, but admitted that they still needed to raise their level, telling reporters: “We have to do some things better. Eliminate individual errors, defensive transition, but we can sort this out and I would be more concerned if we didn’t play well.”

“I really respect (Newcastle). It’s a difficult team to play but it’s a good challenge and I like to play against them. We have to rise to the occasion and be at our best against them because the way they play is very organised,” he added. — Reuters