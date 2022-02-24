Tendulkar to take legal action against casino for ‘using’ his morphed images for promotion

Mumbai, February 24
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said he would initiate legal action against a casino for using his morphed images to promote itself on social media.
It is learnt that Tendulkar’s images were used to promote a casino located in Goa.
"While my legal team will be taking the required action, I felt it was important for me to share this information with everyone," the legendary right-handed batter posted on his Twitter page.
"It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino," he said.
The 48-year-old Tendulkar, who has numerous records under his belt and has also been a former national captain, stressed that he was pained to see his images being used to mislead people.
"I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco or alcohol - directly or indirectly, in an individual capacity. It pains to see that my images are being used to mislead people," added Tendulkar.
