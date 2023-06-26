Tennis Roundup: Carlos Alcaraz wins Queen’s title, reclaims throne

LONDON, June 25

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz fired a Wimbledon warning as he comfortably beat Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-4 to claim the Queen’s Club title today and return to world No. 1.

In baking temperatures, the 20-year-old had too much firepower for his wily Australian opponent as he claimed his first grasscourt title in impressive fashion.

It was only Alcaraz’s third tournament on grass, but the way he marched through the draw augurs well for his prospects at Wimbledon where he will be seeded No. 1.

Petra Kvitova beat Donna Vekic 6-2 7-6(6). Reuters

De Minaur, the first Australian to reach the London final since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006, had chances for a break of serve when leading 4-3 in the opening set but could not take them. Alcaraz then broke serve in the following game before wrapping up the set on serve.

De Minaur double-faulted to hand over a service game early in the second set and there was no way the muscular Spaniard was going to pass up the opportunity to claim the title.

“So many legends have won here so to see my name on the trophy surrounded by great champions, it’s amazing,” reigning US Open champion Alcaraz said. “I started the week not too well, but I adapted my movement and I ended the week with a lot of energy,” he added.

Two-time champ Kvitova warms up for Wimbledon

BERLIN: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-2 7-6(6) to win the German Open title and confirm her form on grass just over a week before the Grand Slam in London.

The 33-year-old Czech, who had also beat Vekic en route to the title in Miami this year, was too strong for the Croat in the first set with the 26-year-old struggling with her forehand.

Kvitova found herself a break down early in the second set but battled back from 3-5 and moved 6-5 up with an ace.

“I love grass, I love you,” Kvitova told a thinning crowd at the Steffi Graf stadium. “I have to say big congrats to Donna. You played amazing tennis. Not only in the final but the whole week. It was exhausting yesterday and today,” she added. — Reuters

Bublik wins first grass title

HALLE: Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik battled his way past third seed Andrey Rublev 6-3 3-6 6-3 thanks to two service breaks to win the Halle Open title here today, his first on grass. It was also the 26-year-old’s second tour title after his win in Montpellier in 2022.

Ostapenko topples Krejcikova

Birmingham: Second seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia claimed her first title of the year at the Birmingham Classic after defeating top seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 7-6(8) 6-4 in the final here today. Agencies