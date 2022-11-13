Tennis Roundup: Czechs join Swiss in BJK Cup semifinals

Glasgow, November 12

The unheralded Czech Republic upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time in four years.

The Czechs will meet Switzerland after the Swiss beat Canada 2-1. Fellow group winners Australia and Britain meet in the other semifinal.

No. 7-ranked Coco Gauff and No. 14 Danielle Collins were expected to roll over the Czechs in their singles but neither could win a set.

Gauff won all three previous matches against Katerina Siniakova but fell 7-6 (1) 6-1. Gauff made 39 unforced errors in her fifth straight singles defeat. Collins was overwhelmed by Marketa Vondrousova 6-3 6-3. The latter won eight games in a row from 3-1 down. Vondrousova only recently returned to the tour after six months out following a wrist surgery.

Nakashima vs Lehecka

Milan: It was second time lucky for Brandon Nakashima at the Next Gen ATP Finals. Nakashima fell at the semifinals stage last year but the American player stayed perfect this week when he beat third-seeded Jack Draper of Britain 4-3(6) 1-4 4-2 4-3(5) on Friday to reach the final, where he will face Jiri Lehecka. — AP