Tennis roundup: Djokovic looks to grind out Paris glory

VALENCIA, September 14

Chasing an elusive Olympics gold medal will be one of Novak Djokovic’s main goals for next season even though the 24-time Grand Slam champion knows he will have to be physically and mentally ready to cope with a crammed schedule.

Djokovic won bronze in Beijing 2008 and fell short in London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo two years ago, but the Serbian who will turn 37 before the next Games begin is still fighting fit after claiming three Grand Slam titles in 2023.

The world No. 1 also made the Wimbledon final earlier this year, where he was beaten in five sets by Carlos Alcaraz, and he is in no mood to slow down.

“My plan for now is to play the Olympic Games, so I’m hoping that I will be able to play, that I will be ready physically and mentally,” Djokovic said. “It’s going to be a very congested and challenging schedule next year, with Roland Garros on clay, Wimbledon on grass, the Olympics on clay and then the US Open and the tournaments before that on hardcourts. It’s going to be challenging for players, but my plan is to play the Olympics, because it’s one of the most important events in the history of the sport. That’s where you also represent the country and the feeling of being part of it is a huge honour.”

Potapova stuns Jabeur

San Diego (US): Anastasia Potapova stunned seventh-ranked Ons Jabeur 6-4 7-6(4) to advance to the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open.

It was the fourth time this year the 27th-ranked Potapova beat a player ranked in the top-10.

“I think it was my patience, just to stay focused as much as I could because Ons is very tough to play,” the 22-year-old Russian player said on Wednesday.

Jabeur, from Tunisia, was the top seed. She landed just 39 of 85 first serves, had nine double faults and could never really find any rhythm. But Potapova said it was still difficult to close out the three-time Grand Slam finalist.

“Tell me about how popular she is — my mother, she loves her so much,” Potapova said.

No. 3 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece advanced when Colombian qualifier Camila Osorio bowed out due to a right thigh injury, winning 6-3 2-2. Second-seeded Caroline Garcia avenged a three-set loss to Sloane Stephens last month in Cincinnati, advancing to the quarters via a 6-3 3-6 6-1 win. In the process, the 10th-ranked Garcia improved her head-to-head advantage to 5-3. — Agencies

#Novak Djokovic