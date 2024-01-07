Tennis roundup: Sweet 15 for Sabalenka, reaches Brisbane final

Brisbane, January 6

Aryna Sabalenka overpowered two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in a 6-2 6-4 win today that earned her a spot in the Brisbane International final against Elena Rybakina, a rematch of last year’s Australian Open championship decider.

The win extended top-seeded Sabalenka’s streak to 15 on Australian soil, including a title run in Adelaide to start 2023 before her Grand Slam breakthrough at Melbourne Park and has given her momentum for the year’s first Major.

Gauff in Auckland final

Auckland: Top seed Coco Gauff will continue her defence of the Auckland Classic title in tomorrow’s final after the US Open champion brushed aside fellow American Emma Navarro 6-3 6-1 today. The world No. 3 made light work of Navarro to reach the final where she will meet Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, who beat China’s Wang Xiyu 2-6 6-4 6-3. — Agencies

Germany survive Australia

Sydney: Germany powered into the final of the United Cup mixed team tournament with a nerve-wracking 2-1 win over hosts Australia today to set up a summit clash with Poland who swept France aside 3-0. — Agencies

