Tennis roundup: Thomp(son) of a gun

BRISBANE, January 5
Rafa Nadal’s Australian Open preparations suffered a blow when the Spaniard suffered a shock defeat to Jordan Thompson in the Brisbane International quarterfinals today.
Local favourite Thompson saved three match points before prevailing 5-7 7-6(6) 6-3 against Nadal, who was playing his first tournament after nearly a year out with a hip injury.
“To beat Rafa in Brisbane in quarterfinals, I think this is my first semi-finals on a hard court as well,” Thompson said. “I could not be happier.”
Unstoppable Coco
Auckland: US Open champion Coco Gauff moved into the semifinals of the Auckland Tennis Classic today with a 6-1 6-1 win over Varvara Gracheva of France on a rainy quarterfinals day. Gauff will now play Emma Navarro, who beat Petra Martic of France 6-4 4-3.
Zverev steals show
Sydney: Alexander Zverev led Germany into the semifinals of the United Cup today after winning his singles rubber against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas before partnering Laura Siegemund in the mixed doubles to clinch the decider. World No. 8 Maria Sakkari had given Greece the lead with a 6-0 6-3 victory over Angelique Kerber. Agencies
On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka will be on opposite sides of the net in the semifinals more than four years after teaming up on the same court in a Fed Cup semifinal against Australia.
Australian Open champion Sabalenka extended her winning streak in Australia to 14 matches with a 6-1 6-4 win over fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina.
Azarenka, a two-time champion at both the Australian Open and in Brisbane, had a tougher run in the opening match of the day, needing more than two hours to advance 6-3 3-6 7-5 over a hot-and-bothered former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. — Agencies
