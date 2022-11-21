Tests come first, no regrets on skipping IPL, says Starc

PTI

Melbourne, November 20

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc believes that Test cricket is “far above” the other formats of the sport and wishes to prolong his red-ball career.

Australia, the defending champions at the recent T20 World Cup, failed to advance into the knockout stage of the tournament and Starc’s future became a topic of discussion after that.

After getting a four-wicket haul in Australia’s win over England in the second ODI, Starc said: “Tests always first... Far above white-ball (cricket). I’ll decide on the rest as I go, where my body is at and how I feel about it. I would love to, selection and form pending, continue playing Test cricket as long as I can.”

The paceman would be central to Australia’s bowling plans in the 50-over World Cup, to be held in India next year. He also hopes to compete in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Some experts believe that Starc’s decision to skip the IPL has impeded his development as a T20 bowler, but he doesn’t regret the decision because taking a break has improved his performance in Test cricket.

