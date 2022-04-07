Thailand Open: Boxers make for fab four

PTI

New Delhi, April 6

Indian pugilists Ashish Kumar, Govind Sahani, Varinder Singh and Monika entered the finals of their respective events at the Thailand Open international boxing tournament in Phuket today.

Kumar produced a flawless performance to register an easy 5-0 win over Maikhel Roberrd Muskita of Indonesia in the men’s 81kg category semifinals.

In the 48kg class, Sahani had to work hard against Vietnam’s Nguyen Linh Phung but the Indian tilted the result in his favour with a split 4-1 decision.

In the 60kg semifinals, Singh was given a walkover by Palestine’s Abdel Rahman Abunab.

Among the women, the 26-year-old Monika also looked solid against Tran Thi Diem Kieu of Vietnam in the 48kg category as she notched an equally dominating win by a unanimous decision. —