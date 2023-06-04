Thailand Open: Drained Lakshya Sen falls in semis

Bangkok, June 3
The Indian challenge at the Thailand Open ended after star shuttler Lakshya Sen lost a tough three-game men’s singles semifinal against Thailand’s second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn here today. The 21-year-old looked in control in the first game against his seeded opponent but lost his way as the match progressed to eventually go down 21-13 17-21 13-21 in a contest that lasted one hour and 15 minutes.
Sen had made a tournament’s semifinals for the first time this season, having come close in Indonesia Masters, where he exited in the quarterfinals. His ranking has dropped down to world No. 23 from a career-high sixth due to a string of below-par performances this year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288
Over 1,100 injured, 56 of them grievously
Odisha route didn't have 'Kavach'
Indigenous anti-collision train protection system was introd...
Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel
Had flagged ministry’s laxity, sought definite time frame fo...