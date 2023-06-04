Thailand Open: Drained Lakshya Sen falls in semis

PTI

Bangkok, June 3

The Indian challenge at the Thailand Open ended after star shuttler Lakshya Sen lost a tough three-game men’s singles semifinal against Thailand’s second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn here today. The 21-year-old looked in control in the first game against his seeded opponent but lost his way as the match progressed to eventually go down 21-13 17-21 13-21 in a contest that lasted one hour and 15 minutes.

Sen had made a tournament’s semifinals for the first time this season, having come close in Indonesia Masters, where he exited in the quarterfinals. His ranking has dropped down to world No. 23 from a career-high sixth due to a string of below-par performances this year.