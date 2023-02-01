Thailand Open: Losses galore for Indians

PTI

Bangkok, January 31

The young men’s doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek progressed to the second round with a straight-game win on a disappointing day for Indian shuttlers at the Thailand Open Super 300 here today.

Bhatnagar and Pratheek ousted USA’s Vinson Chiu and Joshua Yuan 21-18 21-12 in the opening round.

PS Ravikrishna and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar fought before going down 21-16 18-21 10-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan.

Commonwealth Games champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, seeded third, lost 9-21 10-21 to Japan’s Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa lost 15-21 18-21 to China’s Tan Ning and Xia Yu Ting.