Thailand Open: Losses galore for Indians

Bangkok, January 31
The young men’s doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek progressed to the second round with a straight-game win on a disappointing day for Indian shuttlers at the Thailand Open Super 300 here today.
Bhatnagar and Pratheek ousted USA’s Vinson Chiu and Joshua Yuan 21-18 21-12 in the opening round.
PS Ravikrishna and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar fought before going down 21-16 18-21 10-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan.
Commonwealth Games champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, seeded third, lost 9-21 10-21 to Japan’s Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa lost 15-21 18-21 to China’s Tan Ning and Xia Yu Ting.
