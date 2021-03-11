Thailand Open: Saina falters, Srikanth in second round

Bangkok: Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the men's singles second round even as Saina Nehwal failed to clear the first hurdle at the Thailand Open. Srikanth, won against Brice Leverdez 18-21 21-10 21-16 in the men’s singles. Nehwal lost 21-11 15-21 17-21 to Kim Ga Eun in the women's singles. However, It was curtains for B Sai Praneeth and Sourabh Verma.

Paris

Ramkumar exits French Open qualifying event

Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out of the French Open qualifying event with a 6-7(6) 4-6 defeat to 18-year-old Sean Cuenin, bringing curtains on India's singles challenge.

New Delhi

Gurinder to lead India in inaugural FIH Hockey 5s

Defender Gurinder Singh will lead a nine-member Indian men's hockey team at the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s to be held in Switzerland. India will play Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland and hosts Switzerland between June 5-6. — Agencies