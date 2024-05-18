Thailand open: Satwik-Chirag roar into semis

Bangkok, May 17
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sailed into the men’s doubles semifinals with a 21-7 21-14 win against Malaysia’s Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap in the Thailand Open. They will next face Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ming-Che and Tang Kai-Wei.
The women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Carsto and Ashwini Ponnappa also moved into the semifinals after toiling hard for 1 hour, 16 minutes to win 21-15 21-23 21-19 win against the sixth-seeded South Korean duo of Lee Yu Lim and Shen Seung Chan.
Meiraba Luwang Maisnam’s splendid run came to an end with a 12-21 5-21 loss to fourth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.
