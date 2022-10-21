Thakur plays down threat of Pak withdrawal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur today played down the threat of Pakistan’s withdrawal for next year’s ODI World Cup, saying he expected all the countries to come for the mega event.

“All the teams that qualify are invited here,” Thakur said. “Pakistan’s team has come to India on a number of occasions to play. I feel India cannot be dictated. I expect all countries to come and compete,” he added.

With India having “contributed a lot” in cricket, the nation’s interest could not be ignored, Thakur said. “India has contributed a lot, especially in cricket. The World Cup will be held next year and it will be a grand and historic event,” he said.

Thakur was responding to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) statement that cast doubt on its team’s participation in the ODI World Cup in India next year. BCCI secretary general and Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah said on Tuesday that India would play in next year’s Asia Cup, to be hosted by Pakistan, “at a neutral venue”.

The PCB responded by saying that Shah’s statement “can impact Pakistan’s visit to India” for the World Cup. “The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle,” the PCB said.

Travelling to Pak not BCCI’s call: Binny

Thakur was also asked about the possibility of the Indian team traveling to Pakistan. “There are always possibilities. Anything can happen but the chances are not much. A final decision will be taken by the Home Ministry as players’ safety and security is an important matter,” Thakur said.

Meanwhile, BCCI president Rogery Binny said that the association could not take a call on whether the Indian team would travel to Pakistan. “That is not the BCCI’s call. We need the government’s clearance to leave the country. Whether we are leaving the country or teams are coming into the country, we need clearance,” Binny said. “We have to rely on the government. We have not approached them yet,” he added. — With PTI inputs