Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen show A game in win

PTI

Chennai, September 22

A superb performance by medium-pacers Shardul Thakur (4/32) and Kuldeep Sen (3/30) helped set up a seven-wicket win for India A against New Zealand A in the first unofficial ODI here today.

Sent in to bat by India A captain Sanju Samson, the visitors were in trouble from the start due to incisive bowling by Thakur and Sen.

At one stage, the New Zealanders looked in danger of being bundled out for less than 100 but fine rearguard action by Michael Rippon (61) and Joe Walker (36) helped them post 167 in 40.2 overs.

India A chased down the target in 31.5 overs, with Samson (31 not out) and Rajat Patidar (45) finishing the job.

#new zealand