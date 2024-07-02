 'Thanks Rohit for that call in November': Rahul Dravid reveals how India skipper stopped him from quitting after ODI WC heartbreak : The Tribune India

  Sports
  'Thanks Rohit for that call in November': Rahul Dravid reveals how India skipper stopped him from quitting after ODI WC heartbreak

'Thanks Rohit for that call in November': Rahul Dravid reveals how India skipper stopped him from quitting after ODI WC heartbreak

Dravid praised the players for putting up collectively solid performances through the tournament

'Thanks Rohit for that call in November': Rahul Dravid reveals how India skipper stopped him from quitting after ODI WC heartbreak

Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. PTI file



PTI

Bridgetown (Barbados), July 2

Had he not received a phone call from India skipper Rohit Sharma, requesting him to continue after the ODI World Cup final defeat, Rahul Dravid wouldn't have been a part of history, the outgoing head coach revealed in his farewell speech to the team after it was crowned T20 world champion here.

Dravid's tenure had ended with the ODI World Cup after India lost to Australia in the final despite a 10-match winning run, but the coaching staff got an extension till the end of the T20 World Cup that concluded on Saturday last.

While Dravid has not reapplied for the role after India's second T20 World Cup win, he mentioned Rohit's role in urging him to continue as the coach during his speech in the Kensington Oval dressing room after the team's seven-run win in the final against South Africa on Saturday.

“Ro, thank you very much for making that call to me November and asking to continue,” Dravid said in a video shared by BCCI on Tuesday.

“I think it's been such a privilege and a pleasure to work with each and everyone of you, but Ro, also thanks for the time...there is a lot of time we have to chat, we have to discuss, we have to agree, we have to disagree at times, but thank you so very much,” Dravid said as Rohit laughed.

Dravid praised the players for putting up collectively solid performances through the tournament and urged them to celebrate the achievement as much as they would like.

“All of you will remember these moments. We always say, it is not about the runs, it is not about the wickets, you never remember your career but you remember moments like this, so let's really enjoy,” Dravid said.

“I could not be more proud of you guys, to come back the way you did, the way you fought, the way we worked as a team...the resilience. There has been some disappointment over the years where we have come close, we have never been able to cross the line,” he said.

With BCCI secretary Jay Shah in attendance, Dravid also spoke about the sacrifices that people close to each and every player made in order to allow them the spotlight they are now enjoying.

“So many sacrifices that each and everyone of you make, to see your families here today enjoying it, so many of your families back home, just think about all the sacrifices, each and everyone of them has made since the time you were kids, for you to be here in the dressing room,” Dravid said.

“Today, your parents, your wives, your children, your brother, your coaches, so many people have made so many sacrifices and worked so hard with you for you to enjoy this memory in this moment... really, really proud to have being a part of this memory with you guys,” he continued.

Usually articulate, Dravid admitted he was falling short of words but praised the team for their respect towards the outgoing coaching staff.

“I'm not usually short of words but on a day like today, for me to be part of this, I could not be more grateful for the respect, for the kindness, for the effort that each and everyone of you are shown to me, to my coaching staff to my support staff,” he conceded.

Dravid also praised the BCCI officials and others for their work behind the scenes.

“Behind a great team, there is also a successful organisation and we have to acknowledge the work of BCCI and people behind the scenes for the work they have done,” he added.

#Cricket #Rahul Dravid #Rohit Sharma


