Thapa continues quest for gold

PTI

New Delhi, November 10

Six-time medallist Shiva Thapa was the only Indian male boxer to advance to the finals as four others bowed out with bronze medals at the Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan, today.

Thapa (63.5kg) registered a 4-1 win against Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan in his semifinal. Thapa will face Uzbekistan’s Abdullaev Ruslan in the final on Saturday.

Both boxers looked to attack but Thapa, the most successful pugilist in the championships, was able to land his combination punches to take the first round. However, Usmonov made a strong comeback in the second round. In the third round, Thapa attacked relentlessly to knock Usmonov down within the first few seconds following which the referee gave him the count. After the bout resumed, the Indian continued to dominate by landing a flurry of punches to take the tie.

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin couldn’t contest in his 57kg semifinal due to a cut above his right eye. He had sustained the cut during his last-eight bout. The 28-year-old ended his campaign with a bronze medal as did Sumit (75kg) and Govind Kumar Sahani (48kg) and Narender (92+kg).