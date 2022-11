Thapa enters quarters at Asian Championships

PTI

New Delhi, November 4

Five-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa showed his mettle in a hard-fought 3-2 win over Mongolia’s Byambatsogt Tuguldur in the 63.5kg category to progress to the quarterfinals of the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, today.

Amit Kumar (67kg) defeated Chinese Taipei’s Zheng-Rong Huang with a unanimous verdict, while Sachin (71kg) secured a

5-0 victory over Thailand’s Peerapat Yeasungnoen in a nail-biting finish.